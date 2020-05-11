Primavera Sound Cancels 2020 Event Amid Pandemic

The Strokes and Lana Del Rey were among the highly-anticipated round of artists set to take the stage at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound this summer,...

Originally, the music festival was slated to take place from June 3 to 7, however, it was postponed until August 26-30 as news of the virus spread. Now, the festival announced that the postponed dates will not work either. Organizers called the cancellation the “most difficult decision in its history.”

“We are devastated and are terribly sorry for the inconvenience caused,” organizers said in a statement this week, “but the health and well being of our festivalgoers and all of the people involved in the festival has always been and is still our absolute priority.”

This year’s 20th addition would have also featured performances from Pavement, Massive Attack, Tyler, The Creator, The National, Beck, Bauhaus, and Bikini Kill. Already, the festival announced that they are already planning next year’s edition – set to take place from June 2-6, 2021 – though it is unknown if any acts from the 2020 lineup will appear at next year’s festival. The first wave of 2021 artists will be announced on June 3.

Full refunds will also be available starting June 3, though all tickets purchased for this year’s event will be honored at the 2021 edition of the festival, along with “special benefits.”

Primavera follows a string of festivals that were called-off due to coronavirus, including the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Firefly, Boston Calling, and Essence. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.