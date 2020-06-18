Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, which was previously postponed to the fall, will no longer go on as planned. Originally, the event was scheduled...

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in early May, however, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was rescheduled to October. Now, as the pandemic has remained rampant across the country, the event has been outright cancelled.

“Shaky Knees Music Festival will not take place in 2020,” organizers said in a statement this week. “While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community remains our top priority. Out gratitude goes out to the artists and fans who planned to join us this year, and we thank you all for your understanding.”

Ticketholders will be automatically refunded via point of purchase within 30 business days and should reach out via point of purchase. Those who already requested a refund before the cancellation will have their refund processed. Although this year’s festival lineup was not announced, organizers promised the event would resume in 2021.

This is the latest large-scale music festival to be cancelled, following suit of Coachella, Stagecoach, Firefly, and Boston Calling. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic here.