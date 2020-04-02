Worldwide Covid-19 Cases Pass 1 Million Confirmed Count

LATEST
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend life and live events across the globe, Thursday saw another milestone hit – one million confirmed cases worldwide. The United States accounts for nearly a quarter of them – with 240,395 according to https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/.

New York and surrounding states continue to serve as the epicenter, with the Empire state carrying a whopping 92,381 cases and 2,373 fatalities associated with Covid-19. New Jersey, home to an enormous number of commuters and having the highest population density in the country, is No. 2 with 25,590 cases and 537 deaths.

The impact across the country of the pandemic’s spread continues to be felt strongly in the live events space, where things have ground to a halt as public health authorities attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic.

But, there are indications that the curve is beginning to bend away from the explosive, exponential growth that has been occurring in many places over the past few weeks. Nationwide, less than one in 1,000 people are among those tested positive for the virus, a figure that includes the state-by-state total in all but six places.

California, an early hot spot that adopted social distancing measures to protect its enormous population, has just over 0.25 cases per 1,000. Ohio – also an early adopter of stringent distancing – is similarly low in per-capita count. The expectation from officials is that cases will likely peak in the middle of this month, with the surge expected to subside after that point.

There is no road map at this point for what events will begin to emerge on the other side of this – nor when crowds will be able to be a part of that equation again. Authorities are near-unanimous in their belief that the coming weeks will see some tragic numbers in places like New York as affected individuals strain the health care system to its max. But there are reasons to be confident that it will pass, and with it the need to stay away from the people and things we love to do.

Covid-19 Cases by State

Number of Cases Per 1,000 Residents

 New York4.749
 New Jersey2.881
 Louisiana1.968
 Massachusetts1.290
 Michigan1.081
 Connecticut1.073
 District of Columbia0.925
 Washington0.787
 Rhode Island0.620
 Illinois0.607
 Colorado0.580
 Pennsylvania0.548
 Vermont0.542
 Georgia0.504
 Nevada0.473
 Tennessee0.467
 Indiana0.451
 Mississippi0.395
 Maryland0.386
 Delaware0.378
 Idaho0.377
 Florida0.373
 Utah0.335
 New Hampshire0.305
 South Carolina0.302
 Missouri0.299
 Wisconsin0.297
 Maine0.280
 Wyoming0.259
 California0.254
 Alabama0.251
 Ohio0.248
 Oklahoma0.222
 Arizona0.220
 Arkansas0.213
 Montana0.212
 North Dakota0.209
 Virginia0.200
 Oregon0.196
 Alaska0.195
 Iowa0.194
 Kansas0.189
 South Dakota0.187
 Hawaii0.182
 North Carolina0.182
 New Mexico0.173
 Texas0.166
 Kentucky0.152
 Minnesota0.132
 Nebraska0.127
 West Virginia0.121

 

 

