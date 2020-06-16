Railbird Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due To Pandemic

Kentucky’s Railbird Music Festival has been officially called-off amid the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the country-alternative festival was slated to take over the Keeneland Race...

Kentucky’s Railbird Music Festival has been officially called-off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the country-alternative festival was slated to take over the Keeneland Race Course in Lexington from August 22 to 23, though out of “circumstances beyond our control,” organizers had to cancel this year’s edition.

“The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community is our number one priority,” organizers said in a statement this week. “Rest assured Railbird will return to the grounds at Keeneland August 20-21, 2021.”

This year’s sophomore edition of the festival would have featured performances from Jason Isbell, The Head & The Heart, and The Decemberists. Ticketholders that would like to attend next year’s edition of the event can log into their Front Gate tickets account and select the “rollover” option. Those who do not select tickets for next year will receive a refund.

As a “thank you” to ticketholders who choose to retain their tickets for the 2021 event, Railbird is moving forward with the release of their 2020 Railbird Select Single Barrel Bourbons. Those who rollover their tickets will have early access to purchase these exclusive bottles from the festival’s partners and collaborators at Justins’ House of Bourbon this fall. Organizers are also working to active preferred access for next year’s fest for these ticketholders.

Railbird is the latest Kentucky festival to be postponed; Railbird’s producer AC Entertainment has also cancelled Forecastle Festival in Louisville. See our full, updating list of festivals postponed or cancelled across the U.S. here.