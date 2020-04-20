Voodoo Music Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Amid Pandemic

New Orleans’ Voodoo Music & Arts Experience is the latest large-scale music event to cancel due to coronavirus concerns. The festival, which was slated...

New Orleans’ Voodoo Music & Arts Experience is the latest large-scale music event to cancel due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival, which was slated to take place from October 30 to November 1, will no longer move forward with its 2020 edition at City Park. Organizers revealed the news over the weekend, noting that “while we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community remains our top priority.”

“While we get to work planning our Halloween celebration for next year, we need you and your krewe to carry on the Voodoo spirit in your communities,” organizers said. “Take care of yourself and each other and we’ll see you in City Park in 2021.”

The 2021 edition of the festival will take place from October 29 to 31. Fans will have the option to hold onto their tickets and use them for next year’s edition of the festival while taking “advantage of our loyalty program with great perks for Voodoo 2021,” however, full refunds are also available.

While this year’s lineup had not been announced at this time, previous performers include Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and The Killers.

Voodoo is the latest music festival to cancel its 2020 event; large-scale festivals like Firefly, Essence, and Governors Ball have called-off 2020 editions, while Coachella, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo are among the festivals that have rescheduled festivities to the fall months. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.