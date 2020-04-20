Los Angeles Angels Distribute $1.2M To Stadium Staffers

The Anaheim Angels have gone above and beyond expectations to help gameday workers during this trying financial time. After the MLB announced that all...

The Anaheim Angels have gone above and beyond expectations to help gameday workers during this trying financial time.

After the MLB announced that all 30 clubs would reserve $1 million to provide assistance to workers, the Angels began sending paychecks to ballpark employees. However, they have since contributed $1 million more than they had originally planned, the club announced over the weekend.

“We understand the important contribution that all ballpark workers play in creating a memorable experience at Angel Stadium and have invested over $1 million to provide financial resources during this unprecedented time,” the Angels said in a statement. “Our organization took an inclusive approach and Angels ballpark employees received a one-time distribution this week.”

The organization went on to note that The Angels Ballpark Fund supports concession, janitorial, and security workers employed by other companies.

“These payments are based upon a variety of factors such as: hours worked, job duties and rate of pay,” the Angels said. “We hope this will provide some measure of assistance to these important members of our team until the season begins.”

Originally, the Angels were slated to host their home opener game on April 9 against the Houston Astros. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the MLB postponed the 2020 season. At this time, it’s unknown how the season will proceed going forward. Officials have reportedly been in talks about holding the season in empty Arizona ballparks without fans, though nothing has been set in stone at this time.

Photo: Angels Stadium via Wikimedia Commons