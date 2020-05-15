Organizers Cancel Detroit’s Mo Pop Music Festival

Detroit’s Mo Pop Music Festival, scheduled to take place this summer, has been called-off. The festival was originally slated to take place from July...

The festival was originally slated to take place from July 25-26 at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne. However, in order to protect the health of fans, staff, performers, and vendors, event organizers were forced to cancel the event this week. Mo Pop would have featured performances from acts like Khalid, The 1975, and Doja Cat.

“We are deeply disappointed to announce that Mo Pop 2020 will not be taking place, due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic,” organizers said in a statement. “For seven straight years we’ve come together for a festival of joy and good times, to celebrate great music and a taste of the amazing character of this city.

“Not being able to bring it to you for year eight breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do. While we remain in this time of uncertainty, we are taking the halth and safety of our fans, staff, community, performers, their crew, and vendors seriously.”

Organizers went on to note that although the decision to cancel the event may seem early, they’ve made the decision in order to allow ticketholders to get their money back sooner. All ticketholders will have the ability to receive a refund, or if they wish, concertgoers can transfer their pass to 2021. Refund or transfer options will be emailed to ticketholders on Monday, May 18.

Mo Pop is the latest festival to announce its 2020 cancellation, following suite of events like Firefly, Boston Calling, Essence, and Inkcarceration. See our full, updating list of festivals postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus here.