Common Ground Music Festival Postponed To 2021

Lansing’s Common Ground Music Festival has been postponed to 2021 amid coronavirus concerns.

The festival, slated to take place from July 9 to 10, will not be happening for the first time in 21 years. Organizers took to social media Thursday to share the news, noting that the event was postponed “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

This year’s event would have featured headlining performances from blink-182 and Nelly, as well as sets from The Used, Baby Bash, Grandson, Da Jazzy Jeff, Juvenile, and The Legal Immigrants. At this point, blink-182 has been rescheduled to 2021, though organizers are working to reschedule the other artists.

“We have a tough year ahead of us, but our team looks forward to reuniting with you all and have already started working to make sure summer 2021 is one to remember,” Common Ground said in a Facebook post.

They explained that tickets will be honored at next year’s event, but refunds are also available via point of purchase. However, organizers are asking fans to hold onto their tickets, if they can.

“If you are able to roll over your purchase to next year we would greatly appreciate it,” Common Ground continued. “We are an independent organization and could really use the financial support of our great community in getting through these challenging times. If you need the cash now or can’t attend the rescheduled event, we get it and have your back, you can get a refund.”

Ticket buyers will be emailed with direct information regarding rolling over their ticket or requesting a refund.

This is the latest festival cancelled this summer due to growing virus concerns. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.