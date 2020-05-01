Inkcarceration, the festival that blends tattooing and music, will no longer take place this year at the hisotric Ohio State Reformatory. Originally, the event...

Originally, the event was slated to take place from July 10 to 12 in Mansfield. However, the festival can not move forward, something organizers said “doesn’t come as a major surprise given the number of festivals and concerts our industry has already lost and will continue to lose this year” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Let us be clear, this is heartbreaking for us,” organizers said in a press release on Friday. “Ohio is our home and this festival means so much to us and we know it means a lot to you, as well. We held out as long as we could and worked extremely hard to find a way to make Inkcarceration happen this year – including the possibility of a fall festival – but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, we must put the safety of fans, workers, and bands first and follow the advice of health officials.”

Already, the festival has scheduled its 2021 edition of the festival, which will take place on July 16, 17, & 18 next year. Ticketholders will receive ticket refund options on Monday, May 4.

“We will be getting to work right away to provide you all with the best Inkcarceration Festival yet,” organizers continued. “Thanks for your support and we can’t wait to see you at all at a much-needed INK family meeting next July!”

This year’s event would have featured performances from 40 bands across two outdoor stages, including Limp Bizkit, Weezer, and Blink-182. Additionally, 60 tattoo artists would be in attendance, along with the option to take reformatory tours. Ohio State Reformatory, which was shut down in 1990 , is one of the most haunted reformatories in the country and has been the filming location for multiple films, including The Shawshank Redemption.

