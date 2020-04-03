NASCAR Events Highlight Weekend Tickets For Sale

Racing fans have plenty to cheer about this weekend as several NASCAR events release tickets to the general public in the coming days. The...

Racing fans have plenty to cheer about this weekend as several NASCAR events release tickets to the general public in the coming days. The Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is one of only three pre-sale events taking place, but will also see its general onsale occur this weekend. That anticipated race is set for August 23 at Dover International Speedway.

Dover will also host the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race and a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the days prior to the Drydene 400. All three events will release tickets to the general public this weekend. Also in the mix is the popular off-roading competition WORCs Racing. A trio of off-roading events will take place in Las Vegas at Orleans Arena.

Other events heading on sale this weekend are the 2020 USA Roller Sports National Championships, Neil Gaiman in Los Angeles and Chicago Underground Comedy.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday, April 4-6, 2020

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister An Evening with Neil Gaiman Microsoft Theater Los Angeles CA 10/29/2020 08:00 PM AXS Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Dover International Speedway Dover DE 08/23/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA COLIN HAY & HIS BAND Cape Cod Melody Tent HYANNIS MA 08/05/2020 08:00 PM ETIX

