NASCAR Events Highlight Weekend Tickets For Sale

April 3, 2020

Racing fans have plenty to cheer about this weekend as several NASCAR events release tickets to the general public in the coming days.

Racing fans have plenty to cheer about this weekend as several NASCAR events release tickets to the general public in the coming days. The Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is one of only three pre-sale events taking place, but will also see its general onsale occur this weekend. That anticipated race is set for August 23 at Dover International Speedway.

Dover will also host the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race and a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the days prior to the Drydene 400. All three events will release tickets to the general public this weekend. Also in the mix is the popular off-roading competition WORCs Racing. A trio of off-roading events will take place in Las Vegas at Orleans Arena.

Other events heading on sale this weekend are the 2020 USA Roller Sports National Championships, Neil Gaiman in Los Angeles and Chicago Underground Comedy.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday, April 4-6, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
An Evening with Neil GaimanMicrosoft TheaterLos AngelesCA10/29/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series raceDover International SpeedwayDoverDE08/23/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
COLIN HAY & HIS BANDCape Cod Melody TentHYANNISMA08/05/2020 08:00 PMETIX

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
2020 USA Roller Sports National ChampionshipsIMON IceCedar RapidsIA08/02/2020 12:00 AMTMUSA
An Evening with Neil GaimanMicrosoft TheaterLos AngelesCA10/29/2020 08:00 PMAXS
ART LABOE SUMMER LOVE JAM IX: feat, Midnight Star, Club Nouveau, The Dazz Band, & KlymaxxThe Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho MirageRancho MirageCA06/20/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Call of Duty League: Chicago Home SeriesWintrust ArenaChicagoIL04/05/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
Chicago Underground ComedyBeat KitchenChicagoIL05/05/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series raceDover International SpeedwayDoverDE08/23/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Extraordinary Popular DelusionsBeat KitchenChicagoIL05/04/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Front And Center Dance RecitalHeymann Performing Arts CenterLafayetteLA04/26/2020 04:00 PMTMUSA
General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East raceDover International SpeedwayDoverDE08/21/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC04/04/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC04/05/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
NASCAR Xfinity Series RaceDover International SpeedwayDoverDE08/22/2020 04:00 PMTMUSA
VETIVER, with Kacey JohansingBoot & SaddlePhiladelphiaPA04/05/2020 08:30 PMETIX
Washington Justice Overwatch Homestand III – Weekend PassThe AnthemWashingtonDC04/04/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
WORCs RacingOrleans ArenaLas VegasNV05/08/2020 11:59 PMTMUSA
WORCs RacingOrleans ArenaLas VegasNV05/09/2020 11:59 PMTMUSA
WORCs RacingOrleans ArenaLas VegasNV05/10/2020 11:59 PMTMUSA
