Outside Lands Festival Issues Statement Amid City Lockdown

More and more festivals are being cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival released a statement this week regarding its summer event.

The festival is slated to take place in Golden Gate Park from August 7 to 9. While the event is more than two months after the projected peak of coronavirus, it’s still uncertain how people should react to crowds. Additionally, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said it is possible to extend the “shelter in place” ruling past May.

Outside Lands organizers said that “with everything happening around the world, we’re reminded of our connection to one another and hope that you, our fans, are healthy and safe.”

“As always, we are working closely with local officials to ensure that if Outside Lands happens, it will happen in the safest environment possible,” organizers said in a statement. “Outside Lands is proud of the strength our Bay Area community has shown to support each other in these difficult times. We encourage you to stay safe and continue to follow local and CDC guidelines. In the meantime, please be kind and listen to some music to brighten your days until we see you back in Golden Gate Park!”

This year’s Outside Lands lineup has not been announced yet, as the festival typically announced artists in March or April.

Multiple festivals throughout California have been postponed due to coronanvirus concerns, including Coachella, Stagecoach, and BottleRock Napa Valley. See our full list of festivals postponed or cancelled here.