Cincinnati Music Festival Organizers Postpone Event To 2021

This year’s Cincinnati Music Festival, slated to take place this summer, will no longer go on as planned amid the coronavirus.

Originally, the event – presented by P&G – was set to kick-off on July 23 and run through July 25, featuring R&B icon Janet Jackson. However, out of precaution, the festival will be postponed to next summer, taking place now from July 22 through 24, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium.

We are thrilled to announce that we were able to secure ALL ARTISTS from our 2020 lineup to perform in 2021,” organizers said in a statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate with you all next year and until then – stay safe and healthy!”

On Thursday, July 22, “Vibe’s Party with a Purpose” will take place, featuring Biz Markie, BJ the Chicago Kid, and additional performers with expanded seating capacity. Charlie Wilson will take the stage on Friday, along with Snoop Dogg, Fantasia, Tony Toni Tone, and Jonathan Butler, followed by a headlining set from Jackson on Sunday with performances from PJ Morton and Kirk Whalum.

“The postponement of the 2020 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern,” promoter Joe Santangelo said in a statement. “We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who have adjusted their scheduled to join us in 2021.”

While tickets will be honored at the new show date, organizers are offering various refund options. In order to avoid confusion, each ticket will be replaced by the original point of purchase with a new ticket (and same seat location). Those who wish to request a refund can do so through Ticketmaster within a 30-day window through June 18. Others can seek refunds via point of purchase.

