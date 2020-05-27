2020 Breakaway Music Festival Cancelled Due To Pandemic

EDM fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ohio’s annual Breakaway Music Festival as organizers have officially called-off its 2020 edition...

Originally, Breakaway was slated to take place from August 28 to 29 for the festival’s fifth consecutive event in Columbus. Hoewever, the festival will no longer be able to go on as planned at MAPFRE Stadium out of safety concerns.

“The entire Breakaway team is fully committed to the return of Breakaway in 2021 and we have already started the planning process for next year’s events,” festival organizers said in a statement this week. “Most importanly, we’re yearning to Leave It All Behind (especially now!) and make more memories with all of you again. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, and be kind to one another.”

At this time, the festival has not been rescheduled. This year’s lineup was not announced ahead of the cancellation, however, it would have included both electronic and hip-hop stars. Previously, Breakaway featured acts like Halsey, Bassnectar, Khalid, ODESZA, and Kendrick Lamar.

EDM festivalgoers across the country are feeling the burn this year due to widespread cancellations across the industry. Ahead of Breakaway, Ultra, EDC Las Vegas, Ubbi Dubbi, Movement, Lightning In A Bottle, Beyond Wonderland, Voodoo, Electric Forest, Shambhala, and Spring Awakening have either postponed or cancelled 2020 events. See our full, updating list of all festivals affected by coronavirus here.