Michigan’s Electric Forest Festival Cancels 2020 Edition

Michigan’s EDM festival, Electric Forest, will no longer take place in the forest this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The annual four-day camping fest was slated to take place from June 25 to 28 in Rothbury to celebrate its 10th edition, and this year, fans were allowed to buy tickets early, depending on their attendance record. However, organizers revealed this week that the event can no longer take place as planned following input from state and local authorities regarding public gatherings and instead, “we have made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021.”

This year’s event was set to feature headlining performances from festival veterans The String Cheese Incident, as well as Bassnectar, Australian powerhouse Flume, Major Lazer, and Diplo. Other acts set to perform include Big Gigantic, The Disco Buiscits, Big Boi, and Gryffin.

“Sit back from your screen for a moment, close your eyes, and imagine the energy when gates finally open to celebrate the 10th chapter of Electric Forest,” organizers said in a statement on their website. “Imagine the moment music begins to fill the air. Imagine positive vibrations at levels we have never felt in our lifetimes. It will be an immense moment of celebration, and preparing for that energy will keep Forest HQ working tirelessly until opening day.

“In times like these we are grateful to stand strong with you as the Forest Family. We are also eternally thankful to the family members who come together to create so much each year. This includes the artists, actors, builders, food and craft vendors, law enforcement, medical partners, operations teams, production teams, supply partners, and so many others who individually and collectively make Electric Forest so very special and unique.”

Ticketholders have the option of either retaining their wristbands and lodging packages for next year’s edition of the festival or submitting a request for a full refund, including fees. Festivalgoers should receive an email from organizers within 48 hours, and from there, they have 30 days to respond with their choice.

Electric Forest isn’t alone; thousands of festivals across the country have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including EDM fests like Ultra, EDC Las Vegas, Ubbi Dubbi, Movement, and Voodoo. See our full, updating list of festivals postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus here.