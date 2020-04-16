Hangout Music Festival Organizers Share Postponement Date

Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival organizers were holding out hope to move forward with this year’s festival, however, due to coronavirus concerns, the event has...

Late last month, organizers said that the festival, slated to take place from May 15 to 17, falls just after the end of the CDC’s recommended timeline for a stoppage of public gatherings, so the festival was working on multiple scenarios to still hold the event this spring. However, over the past two weeks, CDC guidelines have changed, and ultimately, the festival announced a postponement.

This week, organizers revealed that the festival will be pushed to next year. Now, the event will take place from May 21-23, 2021, and noted that since fans loved the 2020 lineup so much, “we will work really hard to bring as much of it back next year as possible (with some new goodies added of course.)” Festivalgoers will be able to receive refunds, but also have the option to transfer their 2020 pass to Hangout 2021.

“Naturally, we are saddened that this is the outcome for all of you this year, but we are confident in the future,” organizers said. “Let’s use this time to reflect on what’s important in our lives, do our part in beating this pandemic, and let our shared love for community and live music be our guiding light in getting us through this tough time.”

Hangout isn’t alone; dozens of festivals across the country have been postponed or cancelled due to the coroanvirus pandemic. See our full, updating list of affected concerts here.