Aerosmith To Reschedule Las Vegas Residency Dates

The iconic rockers of Aerosmith were forced to postpone a round of shows as a part of their Las Vegas Residency this spring.

The residency, dubbed Deuces Are Wild, was slated to run from May 20 through June 4 at the Park Theater at MGM Park. However, the band revealed that the dates would be rescheduled in accordance with CDC guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new dates.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as the new schedule is determined and we apologize for any inconvenience to ticket holders,” the band said in a statement. “We look forward to coming back and adding another sin in Sin City as soon as we can. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, save it up and rock on! We will…”

The series launched last April and in September, Aerosmith decided to extend the residency through 2020 due to “extraordinary demand.” When the show was first announced, drummer Joey Kramer said fans will be able to witness “the history behind our almost 50 years being together, and as soon as you walk into the Park Theater in Vegas, you’re gonna walk into Aerosmith World.”

The group are scheduled to kick-off a tour throughout Europe this June, followed by a 50th anniversary show at Fenway Park this fall to celebrate their formation as a group in 1970.