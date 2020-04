Andrea Bocelli, Wicked Headline Weekend Ticket Onsales

Broadway is temporarily shut down, but long-running production Wicked headlines the ticketing market in the coming days with dozens of performances releasing tickets for...

Broadway is temporarily shut down, but long-running production Wicked headlines the ticketing market in the coming days with dozens of performances releasing tickets for sale. The enchanting show currently has its North American tour postponed, though fans can snatch future tickets to see the cast perform in Canada. The trek is scheduled to stop at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium throughout July and August.

Other top events releasing tickets shortly are the minor league baseball club Nashville Sounds, Chicago Underground Comedy and the Call of Duty event Seattle Surge Homestand – Insurgance. International music entertainment is also in the cards with Irish group Celtic Thunder releasing tickets (general sale) along with Italian operatic star Andrea Bocelli (pre-sale).

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday April 18-20, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Andrea Bocelli AmericanAirlines Arena Miami FL 12/20/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Vicki Lawrence & Mama LAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge LA 08/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale