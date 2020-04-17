Toby Keith, Harry Styles Headline Thursday Top Events
Country’s Toby Keith and popstar Harry Styles took over yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
Keith will head out on tour this summer. Styles is slated to perform in support of his new album, Fine Line, and will play a special pair of Halloween gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Several country acts followed for summer and fall tours including Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Rascal Flatts, Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, and Dan and Shay, as well as three-day passes to see Phish in Commerce City. Hip-hop group The Weeknd also sold well, along with rock’s Nickelback and The Doobie Brothers.
The traveling North American tour of Hamilton was also among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 16, 2020
- Toby Keith (September 3, 2020 @ Allentown Fairgrounds — Allentown, PA)
- The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 25, 2020 @ Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 25, 2020 @ United Center — Chicago, IL)
- Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress Party (October 30, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden — New York, NY)
- Chris Stapleton (June 27, 2020 @ Pepsi Center — Denver, CO)
- Sam Hunt, Kip Moore & Travis Denning (October 1, 2020 @ PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, NC)
- Phish – 3 Day Pass (September 4, 2020 @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park — Commerce City, CO)
- Kenny Chesney (June 25, 2020 @ PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, NC)
- George Strait, Chris Stapleton, & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium — Notre Dame, IL)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Drew Parker (November 21, 2020 @ Amway Center — Orlando, FL)
- Rascal Flatts (August 28, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Center — Clarkston, MI)
- Cody Jinks (October 9, 2020 @ Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater — College Station, TX)
- Chris Stapleton (October 16, 2020 @ BOK Center — Tulsa, OK)
- The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald (September 8, 2020 @ Spokane Arena — Spokane, WA)
- Hamilton (August 15, 2020 @ Pantages Theatre — Los Angeles, CA)
- Def Leppard & ZZ Top (September 25, 2020 @ Thompson Boling Arena — Knoxville, TN)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Drew Parker (December 4, 2020 @ TD Garden — Boston, MA)
- Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots & Switchfoot (August 22, 2020 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater — Maryland Heights, IL)
- Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (September 4, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA)
- Dan And Shay (September 24, 2020 @ Capital One Arena — Washington, D.C.)
