Toby Keith, Harry Styles Headline Thursday Top Events

Country’s Toby Keith and popstar Harry Styles took over yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. Keith will head out on tour...

Country’s Toby Keith and popstar Harry Styles took over yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.

Keith will head out on tour this summer. Styles is slated to perform in support of his new album, Fine Line, and will play a special pair of Halloween gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Several country acts followed for summer and fall tours including Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Rascal Flatts, Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, and Dan and Shay, as well as three-day passes to see Phish in Commerce City. Hip-hop group The Weeknd also sold well, along with rock’s Nickelback and The Doobie Brothers.

The traveling North American tour of Hamilton was also among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 16, 2020