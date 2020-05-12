Peach Music Festival Postponed, Headliners To Return In 2021

This year’s Peach Music Festival, set to take place in Pennsylvania this summer, will no longer go on as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic....

This year’s Peach Music Festival, set to take place in Pennsylvania this summer, will no longer go on as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the fest was salted to kick-off at Montage Mountain in Scranton. However, “out of an abundance of caution,” the event has been postponed to July 1-4, 2021. While headlining performances will stay the same – including sets from Oysterhead, String Cheese Incident & Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, fans can also expect “some tasty additions, special sets, and surprises mixed in” next year.

“While we are disappointed to share the news, the health & safety of the entire Peach community is our top priority,” organizers said in a statement this week.

All passes will be honored at next year’s edition, and those who hold onto their tickets will be invited to an extra night of music on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, while ticketholders who keep their camping, RV passes, or glamping passes will receive early access to the campgrounds on Wednesday. However, organizers are also offering the option of a full refund; those who would like their money returned can make a request by June 10, 2020.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience & kindness as we worked through this process,” organizers said. “Thank you Peach Family! Soon we will be back together sharing blue skies & sunny days. In the meantime, please take care of yourself & each other. We will see you at the Peach!”

This is the latest festival to announce a postponement of their 2020 event. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.