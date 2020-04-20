Atlanta’s Imagine Music Festival Moves To More Scenic Venue

Atlanta’s Imagine Music Festival has announced a change in venue for its 2020 event. The electronic music festival, which is slated to take place...

The electronic music festival, which is slated to take place from September 17 to 20, has taken place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in recent years. However, due to “several challenges and setbacks” at the prior location, event organizers made the decision to move the event to a more scenic nature location. Festival creators Glenn and Madeleine Goodhand of Iris Presents revealed that the festival will now take place at Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills.

“We are thrilled about the new site and still in awe of it’s majesty, beauty and splendor,” organizers said on the festival’s website. “This site has a rich history with the electronic music community and the perfect home for Imagine Festival. Driving in makes you feel as though you are entering into a fairytale and we are excited for a new opportunity to transport you into an immersive experience, forged in nature.”

While the venue change is new for Imagine Festival, EDM fans will remember that the site hosted TommorowWorld three years ago during its U.S. edition of the international event. New enhancements to the site include newly paved roads, car camping and RV camping, on-site day parking, rideshare drop-off and pick-up on site, and on-site shuttle pick up and drop off. Additionally, the site has communication and coordination with the city to ensure a smooth arrival and departure.

“We have poured our hearts and souls into this festival and, hopefully, inspired some along the way to go after your dreams and believe in yourself,” organizers continued. “Countless friends and family have been established with memories that will last forever. The potential is endless for Imagine, and we are excited about the journey and bringing you with us on this fantastic ride. Thank you for your incredible love and support over the years and for taking this exciting leap with us on our next chapter of the Imagine Festival saga.”

Imagine Festival will be celebrating its 18th year. While the 2020 lineup has not been revealed at this time, prior lineups include top EDM acts like Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead, Diplo, REZZ, and Marshmello. Three-day passes are currently available, along with VIP tickets and other ticket bundles. For more information, visit imaginefestival.com.

