Live Nation Revises Refund Program Following Criticism

After drawing severe criticism from consumers and lawmakers alike, Live Nation is rolling out a new refund policy program that offers buyers more financial flexibility.

The entertainment giant and Ticketmaster owner recently adjusted its refund policy during the current pandemic to only grant refunds for cancelled events rather than rescheduled events. Now, the new Live Nation refund policy – dubbed Rock When You’re Ready – applies to cancellations and postponements along with the options of putting credit towards accounts and donating funds.

“Our venues across North America will be offering loyal fans a variety of Concert Cash credits to put towards future ticket purchases,” reads an official statement. “For cancelled shows, fans can choose to receive up to 150% of their ticket value as Concert Cash, and for rescheduled shows they will receive Concert Cash once they attend the new date. Those looking for ways to give back can opt to donate their tickets to health care workers through Live Nation’s expanded Hero Nation program.”

For those opting to receive full cash refunds on rescheduled events, Live Nation is adopting a similar policy to AEG Presents. Both companies will issue refunds for cancelled events and shows with finalized make-up dates within a 30-day window and is set to begin on May 1.

The revised policy comes after fans lashed out at Ticketmaster for refusing to issue refunds for thousands of events that have been postponed to unknown dates. Lawmakers were soon to follow in their criticism of the policy given the widespread financial burdens brought on by a stalled economy in the wake of the pandemic.

U.S. Representatives Bill Pascrell and Katie Porter issued a scathing letter to Live Nation and Ticketmaster executives urging the policy’s reversal. The pair called the plan “reprehensible” and said that amid a national crisis, customers deserve the consideration of full refunds. The policy also drew the ire of lawmakers in New York, who called for an investigation into the “abusive” matter.

“Ticketmaster is allegedly preying on consumers during a time of significant crisis,” wrote New York state Senator James Skoufis wrote in the letter to state Attorney General Letitia James. “They are potentially withholding billions of dollars that many now need to survive this pandemic.”