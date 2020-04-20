Queen, Adam Lambert Tops Weekend Best-Selling Events List

Queen & Adam Lambert’s summer gig in London took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. The...

Queen & Adam Lambert’s summer gig in London took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.

The show, one of their only two shows this summer, is slated to take place at the legendary O2 Arena. Other artists sold well over the weekend, including rock groups Dave Matthews Band, Rammstein, and Journey, as well as metal bands Korn and Disturbed. Country’s Kid Rock, Alabama, Luke Combs, and Sugarland sold well for summer country shows, along with pop’s Justin Bieber and O.A.R. Buddy Guy also sold well.

Theater shows Hamilton and My Fair Lady, as well as four day passes to the 2021 edition of the CMA Music Festival, were also among the day’s best-sellers.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 19, 2020