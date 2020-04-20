Queen, Adam Lambert Tops Weekend Best-Selling Events List
Top Events April 20, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Queen & Adam Lambert’s summer gig in London took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.
The show, one of their only two shows this summer, is slated to take place at the legendary O2 Arena. Other artists sold well over the weekend, including rock groups Dave Matthews Band, Rammstein, and Journey, as well as metal bands Korn and Disturbed. Country’s Kid Rock, Alabama, Luke Combs, and Sugarland sold well for summer country shows, along with pop’s Justin Bieber and O.A.R. Buddy Guy also sold well.
Theater shows Hamilton and My Fair Lady, as well as four day passes to the 2021 edition of the CMA Music Festival, were also among the day’s best-sellers.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 19, 2020
- Queen & Adam Lambert (June 16, 2020 @ O2 Arena — London, GL)
- Hamilton (July 10, 2020 @ Citizens Bank Opera House — Boston, MA)
- Dave Matthews Band (July 21, 2020 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater — Wantagh, NY)
- CMA Music Festival – 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN)
- O.A.R. (August 14, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- Justin Bieber (June 27, 2020 @ Toyota Center — Houston, TX)
- Rammstein (August 23, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA)
- Kid Rock (July 10, 2020 @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena — Stateline, NV)
- Sugarland, Mary Chapin Carpenter, & Tenille Townes (July 31, 2020 @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater — Alpharetta, GA)
- Hamilton (September 12, 2020 @ REynolds Hall — Las Vegas, NV)
- Disturbed, Staind, & Bad Wolves (August 2, 2020 @ XFINITY Theater — Hartford, CT)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 31, 2020 @ State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA)
- Journey & The Pretenders (July 11, 2020 @ S&T Bank Music Pavilion — Burgettstown, PA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Ray Fulcher (September 26, 2020 @ FedExForum — Memphis, TN)
- Korn, Faith No More, Helmet & ’68 (September 10, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Center — Clarkston, MI)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Ray Fulcher (October 23, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV)
- Buddy Guy (September 8, 2020 @ Canyon Club — Augora Hills, CA)
- Alabama (July 11, 2020 @ Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NC)
- My Fair Lady (July 16, 2020 @ The Buell Theatre — Denver, CO)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 1, 2020 @ PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.