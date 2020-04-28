Cast Of Broadway’s Sing Street To Hold Virtual Benefit Concert

The cast of Broadway’s Sing Street musical will join forces online for a special benefit concert this month, raising money for The Mayor’s Fund...

The cast of Broadway’s Sing Street musical will join forces online for a special benefit concert this month, raising money for The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The show, dubbed Sing Street: Grounded – At Home With The Broadway Cast, is set to take place on April 30 and will air live on Sing Street‘s Facebook at 6:30 p.m. ET. Throughout the virtual concert, the cast will perform various songs from the musical like “Up,” “Drive It Like You Stole It,” “Go Now,” and “Love and Stars.” Those willing to donate to the funds can make donations directly through Facebook’s “donate” button during the show.

Broadway fans who are unable to see the virtual, live show can view it on demand May 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“We want to help the doctors, nurses and first responders who are putting themselves in harm’s way so we can all stay safe in our homes,” Sing Street members Brenock O’Connor, Zara Devlin, and Gus Halper said in a joint statement. “As we have our instruments and our voices, this is something we can do help those who are on the front lines of this disaster.”

Sing Street was set to open at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre on April 19, however, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic halted all shows on The Great White Way. Currently, shows are closed through May 20. The show’s new dates have not been announced at this time.