Broadway’s The Lion King Launches Virtual Learning Course

The Lion King may be temporarily shuttered on Broadway, but the Tony-winning production is finding creative ways to reach fans and make a difference during abnormal times. Disney Theatrical Productions has launched a virtual learning course surrounding the smash show for millions of kids now learning at home.

The Lion King Experience was originally created to be taught by teachers producing school versions of the musical. Given the new nature of many students learning online, Disney Theatrical Productions released the full curriculum for free here.

“When we developed The Lion King Experience we were excited to see students and teachers embrace their own artistry in classrooms everywhere,” Disney Theatrical Productions Director of Education Outreach Lisa Mitchell revealed to Good Morning America. “Five years later, as a mom with a young child now learning from home, I realize just how important creativity and storytelling are during challenging times.”

There are two courses to cater to different age groups. The KIDS Course consists of 11 sessions aimed at students ages 8-11. The JR Course is a bit more advanced with 18 total sessions geared towards those ages 12-15.

Learning sessions cover all aspects of putting on a large-scale musical production, including costume and set designs, playwriting, directing, lighting and more. The Lion King on Broadway actors Jelani Remy and Snydee Winters introduce each new session of the interactive course. Students can then apply their learning in various projects outlined by the curriculum.

The Lion King will remain closed on Broadway through June 7 as part of a mandated shutdown. It was recently celebrated in a livestream edition of the benefit show Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney On Broadway, which raised funds for COVID-19 relief.