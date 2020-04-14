The K-Pop sensation BTS took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list for their forthcoming North American tour, Ticket Club sales data reveals....

The boyband, slated to cross the U.S. this summer, had to postpone their tour to the fall due to concerns over coronavirus. The group was followed by Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy, Weezer, and The Interrupters, as well as The Eagles’ Hotel California trek. Country’s Keith Urban, Brooks and Dunn, Luke Combs, and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit sold well, along with Breaking Benjamin & Bush, The Rolling Stones, Gabriel Iglesias, and Billy Joel.

Celtic Thunder, Johnny Mathis, Grand Ole Opry, and Broadway’s Hamilton were also among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 13, 2020