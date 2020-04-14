BTS Take Over Monday Best-Selling Events List
The K-Pop sensation BTS took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list for their forthcoming North American tour, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
The boyband, slated to cross the U.S. this summer, had to postpone their tour to the fall due to concerns over coronavirus. The group was followed by Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy, Weezer, and The Interrupters, as well as The Eagles’ Hotel California trek. Country’s Keith Urban, Brooks and Dunn, Luke Combs, and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit sold well, along with Breaking Benjamin & Bush, The Rolling Stones, Gabriel Iglesias, and Billy Joel.
Celtic Thunder, Johnny Mathis, Grand Ole Opry, and Broadway’s Hamilton were also among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 13, 2020
- BTS – Bangtan Boys (May 14, 2021 @ Camping World Stadium — Orlando, FL)
- Hella Mega Tour: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, & The Interrupters (August 13, 2020 @ Wrigley Field — Chicago, IL)
- Keith Urban (July 11, 2020 @ The Colosseum — Las Vegas, NV)
- The Eagles (October 21, 2020 @ American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX)
- Brooks and Dunn (October 23, 2020 @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater — Tampa, FL)
- Hamilton (August 13, 2020 @ Fabulous Fox Theater — Atlanta, GA)
- The Eagles (October 25, 2020 @ Talking Stick Resort Casino — Pheonix, AZ)
- Celtic Thunder (December 6, 2020 @ Santander Performing Arts Center — Reading, PA)
- Breaking Benjamin & Bush (August 6, 2020 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater — Tinley Park, IL)
- The Rolling Stones (May 29, 2021 @ Cotton Bowl Stadium — Dallas, TX)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Ray Fulcher (September 26, 2020 @ FedEx Forum — Memphis, TN)
- Gabriel Iglesias (August 1, 2020 @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino — Welch, MN)
- Johnny Mathis (April 14, 2021 @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Center — Sarasota, FL)
- Grand Ole Opry (October 10, 2020 @ Grand Ole Opry House — Nashville, TN)
- Billy Joel (June 6, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden — New York, NY)
- Brooks and Dunn (September 11, 2020 @ PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, NC)
- Breaking Benjamin & Bush (August 21, 2020 @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater — West Palm Beach, FL)
- The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival (October 10, 2020 @ State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA)
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit (August 20, 2020 @ St. Augustine Amphitheater — St. Augustine, FL)
- Gabriel Iglesias (August 29, 2020 @ Choctaw Casino — Durant, OK)
