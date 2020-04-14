Shania Twain Cancels Upcoming Las Vegas Residency Dates

Shania Twain offered an update to fans scheduled to see her perform in Las Vegas this spring. The singer’s Let’s Go! residency show was...

Shania Twain offered an update to fans scheduled to see her perform in Las Vegas this spring. The singer’s Let’s Go! residency show was scheduled to have its latest run begin in late May into early June, though those dates will no longer take place out of caution for the ongoing pandemic.

“To all my fans, my Let’s Go! Las Vegas Residency scheduled for May 20 through June 6 at Zappos Theater are no longer able to happen in accordance with CDC recommendations regarding events,” she said in a statement. “Tickets for affected shows will be refunded at the point of purchase within 30 days. I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas later in the year with my dates from August through to December, but for now it’s time to stay home.”

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that public gatherings of more than 50 people be restricted through mid-May. As the coronavirus has left a damaging toll worldwide and infected more than 500,000 in the U.S., new guidance has been outlined based on vulnerability levels for spreading COVID-19.

The CDC is now recommending that gatherings of more than 250 people be cancelled in the case of a minimal or moderate spread, though gatherings of those that are particular high-risk should be limited to less than 10 people. In the case of a substantial spread, the CDC is recommending the cancellation of events of all sizes.

For Twain and other Las Vegas performers, the pandemic has been especially impactful. Gwen Stefani was forced to cancel what was scheduled to be the final dates of her Just A Girl residency, though she has promised fans a return to the Strip in the future. For Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers, the virus has altered their residencies completely. Clarkson will now have to wait until the summer to launch her Invincible show, while the Jonas Brothers’ April engagement was cancelled outright.

Shania Twain launched her Let’s Go! residency late last year and is scheduled to remain at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater through December.