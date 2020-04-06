Gwen Stefani Gives Update On Las Vegas Residency Schedule

Popstar Gwen Stefani gave an update on her ongoing Las Vegas residency ‘Just A Girl’ this weekend. Stefani revealed that the final leg of...

Popstar Gwen Stefani gave an update on her ongoing Las Vegas residency ‘Just A Girl’ this weekend.

Stefani revealed that the final leg of her residency in Sin City, which was supposed to run for eight more shows throughout May, have been cancelled due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“My May Just A Girl Vegas residency shows are no longer able to happen, in accordance with recommendations from the CDC regarding events,” Stefani said in a social media post. “I was so looking forward to these upcoming shows but right now there’s nothing more important than everyone’s health and safety.”

She went on to note that she will be back in Las Vegas for more shows at a later date. These new dates, however, have not been confirmed at this time. Those who had tickets for the May gigs will receive a refund and will have early access to the new dates as soon as they’ve been confirmed.

Stefani last released the studio album This Is What The Truth Feels Like in 2016 and has since released the holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas and the 15th anniversary edition of her debut Love Angel Music Baby. The 2004 LP, which helped her break-out into the pop scene, featured smash-hits “Rich Girl” and “Hollaback Girl.”