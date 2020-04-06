Dallas Cowboys Maintain Original Deadline For Season Ticket Payment

The NFL has seen a surge in season ticket payment delays as teams hope to lessen the financial burden on fans during the current...

The NFL has seen a surge in season ticket payment delays as teams hope to lessen the financial burden on fans during the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Dallas Cowboys are sticking to their original payment deadline.

As first reported by the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys sent an email to season ticket owners outlining future operations within the ticketing office. The team will work with season ticket owners facing financial hardships on a case-by-case basis, but will retain their May 1 deadline for all.

“As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, we want to assure you that we are here to support you. Please contact us if you need to discuss your invoice,” reads the email.

While the Giants, Dolphins, Ravens and more teams have extended their payment deadlines, the Cowboys are not alone in working with individual season ticket holders. The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints ticket offices have also retained their original payment deadlines but are accommodating fans facing the financial impacts of the virus.

Cowboys season ticket owners were also informed of the team’s expectation to play a full schedule, as the league announced its intention for teams to complete 16 games in 2020. However, in the event that there is an interruption to the season, the email detailed the Cowboys’ refund policy as more teams lay out contingency plans should the season face any cancellations.

“If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), and you are a season ticket holder, you will receive a pro-rated refund of your season ticket purchase price for any impacted games, or the option to credit that amount toward future playoff or regular season full season tickets for the 2021 season,” the email says.

The Cowboys are expected to host the 49ers, Redskins, Cardinals, Giants and more this season. The full 2020 NFL season schedule is due out May 9.