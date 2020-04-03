Broncos Detail Contingency Plans For Upcoming NFL Season

NFL officials are weeks away from releasing the season’s full, 16-game schedule. But with uncertainty presiding over the future of the coronvirus pandemic, the...

NFL officials are weeks away from releasing the season’s full, 16-game schedule. But with uncertainty presiding over the future of the coronvirus pandemic, the Denver Broncos are coming up with contingency plans just in case.

The Broncos ticket office sent a letter to season ticket holders detailing how the organization will handle potential interruptions with the season. Should any games in Denver get cancelled without a make-up date, season ticket holders will receive a refund or account credit in the ticket’s amount. Additionally, the team is putting off their annual “Seat Improvement Process” but will provide season ticket owners one week’s notice before the program starts.

“On behalf of the Denver Broncos, we want to express that our entire organization is thinking about you and your families during these challenging times,” reads the letter. “We are fighting the COVID-19 public health crisis together, and we will continue to operate with your best interests in mind. Like the rest of the NFL, we are preparing for the season and fully anticipate playing an uninterrupted schedule. When the time is right, we will welcome our players back to UCHealth Training Center and see all of you again at Empower Field at Mile High.”

The league has overhauled its offseason activities in compliance with social distancing measures. It will plan on limiting all in-person group activity until training camp begins, which has forced a revamped draft process and closure of team facilities league-wide. While executives have maintained that a full schedule will take place, team officials are reportedly skeptical of the season being able to start on time.

Teams across the league are currently reaching out to season ticket owners addressing concerns. Many have extended their season ticket payments as millions around the country face economic impacts of the pandemic. Like the Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams recently reminded season ticket holders of the team’s refund policy should any of the 2020 season get cancelled due to the virus.