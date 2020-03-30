Rams Reveal Ticket Refund Policy Amid NFL Season Uncertainty

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate in the United States, there are increasing concerns that the NFL season will be impacted as a...

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate in the United States, there are increasing concerns that the NFL season will be impacted as a result. Uncertainty has now led the Los Angeles Rams to detail their ticket refund policy in the case that games get cancelled due to the crisis.

In a letter addressed to season ticket holders, the Rams ticket office outlined information regarding refunds and ongoing payment plans of season tickets.

“Some of you may have concerns and we want to be clear about our policies regarding season tickets purchased directly from the Rams,” reads the letter. “If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), and you are a Rams Season Ticket Member, you will receive a pro-rata refund of your season ticket purchase price for any impacted games, or the option to credit that amount toward future playoff or regular season full season tickets for the 2021 season. For example, if two games were not played during the 2020 season, you would receive a refund or credit for the face value of your tickets for the two games lost.”

The letter went on to say that the Rams, like several other NFL teams, are deferring the payment deadline for season tickets. Fans will now have until June 1 to complete their payment in-full but also have the option to spread their monthly payment plan from May 1 to October 1.

Although still months away, league officials are reportedly skeptical that the season will be able to start on time. The NFL draft will go on as scheduled in late April but under a revised format to allow teams and prospective players to follow social distancing practices. All other offseason activities will go forth with no in-person interaction until training camp begins.

In the meantime, the Rams and other NFL teams are doing their part to help those in their communities impacted by the virus. The Rams raised over $2 million for the United Way’s Pandemic Relief Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in a virtual telethon last week. To help aid the blood donation community, the Arizona Cardinals are hosting a spread-out blood drive at State Farm Stadium, and individual players across the league have pledged sizable donations to various relief efforts.