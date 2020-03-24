The Miami Dolphins are providing relief to those reeling from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Following the lead of other NFL teams,...

Following the lead of other NFL teams, the Dolphins are deferring payment on 2020 season tickets, the Miami Herald reports. Season ticket owners will have the option to either defer their monthly payments later in the year, or roll over deposits into 2021 if needed.

The move comes after other teams announced extensions to their season ticket payment deadlines. The Packers and Giants each pushed back their respective deadlines to later in the year, while the Patriots recently followed suit by extending their March 31 payment date to June 30. More teams are reportedly expected to launch similar measures in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

As the virus so far has not caused any immediate change or disruption to the scheduled NFL season, Dolphins season ticket holders can expect a slate of two preseason and seven regular season games against Buffalo, Seattle, New England, Super Bowl champions Kansas City and more.

Miami has made headlines recently as it copes with the virus’ outbreak, gaining particular attention for its area beaches full of spring break travelers not abiding by authorities’ calls to practice social distancing and stay home. The city has set up drive-thru testing centers at the Dolphin’s Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park, both of which are currently vacant amid widespread event cancellations.