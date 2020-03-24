Whitesnake Cancel Tour Schedule Due To Frontman’s Surgery

Whitesnake have called off the remainder of their 2020 tour schedule for health concerns. But unlike the widespread coronavirus-related cancellations, the rockers are hanging...

Whitesnake have called off the remainder of their 2020 tour schedule for health concerns. But unlike the widespread coronavirus-related cancellations, the rockers are hanging up their instruments to allow frontman David Coverdale to undergo and recover from surgery.

Coverdale, 68, revealed he’s been diagnosed with a bilateral inguinal hernia, making it painful for him to sing. He is in the process of scheduling a surgery but as a result, is unable to perform with Whitesnake in the near future.

“Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake’s touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year 2020,” Coverdale shared in a statement. “All tours, Europe, U.K. and U.S., are being canceled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery.

The band had a full slate of shows planned in the coming months. Their earliest shows were a trek across Europe with Foreigner scheduled to run through May. Shortly after, the rockers were billed as support for Sammy Hagar’s summer tour throughout the U.S. alongside Night Ranger.

“At this time, I can only offer you and my amazing musicians in Whitesnake and our crew my love and my sincere apologies, and also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe and Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity. Until then, I send my love to you and yours, and hopefully we will meet again along the road,” Coverdale’s message concluded.

Whitesnake previously cancelled a string of Asian shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.