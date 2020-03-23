Patriots Extend Payment Deadline For Season Ticket Owners

The New England Patriots are giving their season ticket owners some relief amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis by extending their payment deadline for 2020....

The New England Patriots are giving their season ticket owners some relief amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis by extending their payment deadline for 2020.

Season ticket holders received notice from the team that their invoices for 2020 packages will now have until June 30 to be paid off. The original deadline was set for March 31.

“We thank you for your continued support of the New England Patriots and we look forward to the time when we can welcome you back to Gillette Stadium to cheer on our team — together. Our thoughts and well wishes are with you in the days to come,” reads the letter to season ticket holders, which was obtained by the Boston Globe.

Both the Packers and Giants have also pushed back their season ticket payment deadlines due to the pandemic, with other teams reportedly expected to do the same. Meanwhile, the Saints organization has agreed to work with buyers that did not meet their March 20 deadline.

Patriots season tickets have been a hot topic of discussion since Tom Brady announced last week he would not return to New England after 20 seasons in the uniform. Brady has since signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, resulting in sky-high demand and increased cost for season tickets in Florida. On the contrary, Pats fans saw Brady’s departure as a catalyst for a shorter season ticket waiting list and cheaper tickets overall into Gillette Stadium.

Massachusetts is one of several states to close its non-essential businesses and urge the social distancing of its residents in response to the pandemic, forcing many out of work for the time being. There have been over 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state.