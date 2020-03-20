Buccaneers Reportedly Raise Prices For New Season Ticket Owners

Shortly after word came that famed quarterback Tom Brady would leave the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, demand for...

Shortly after word came that famed quarterback Tom Brady would leave the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, demand for Bucs season tickets soared. Now, those who are jumping on the Tampa Bay bandwagon in 2020 are facing steeper prices to see the six-time Super Bowl champ in a Bucs uniform.

According to ESPN, Bucs season ticket prices are going for 15 percent higher than they were last season with the buzz Brady brings to Raymond James Stadium. However, the jump only applies for new buyers rather than existing ticket holders renewing their package.

The new cost differences run throughout the stadium. Lower level seats along the 20-yard line will now run at $161 per game, up from $136.85 last season. The cheapest season tickets available are going for $40.30 per game whereas the entry price last year came out to $34.25, ESPN reports.

Tampa Bay is the latest NFL team to garner higher season ticket prices. Baltimore, Green Bay, Buffalo and Philadelphia all bumped their prices after reaching the playoffs last season, while Cleveland also went up in price much to the ire of disappointed fans.

Brady announced earlier this week that he would leave the Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl rings. The 42-year-old QB broke the news in a statement that reads “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.” His presence in Tampa Bay is expected to drum up attendance figures after the Buccaneers ranked 30th in the league for overall attendance last season.