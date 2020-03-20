Packers Cancel Annual Spring Tailgate Tour Per Health Protocols

The Green Bay Packers’ annual Tailgate Tour has been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The springtime tradition was scheduled to celebrate...

The springtime tradition was scheduled to celebrate its 15th year with a trip through Wisconsin cities La Crosse, Madison and Wisconsin on May 15-17. This year’s tour was touted as a commemoration of the team’s win at Super Bowl XLV and promised appearances from championship players Tramon Williams, Nick Collins, John Kuhn, Brandon Jackson, James Jones and James Starks.

“We are very disappointed to have to cancel this year’s Tailgate Tour,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. “While we realize this is the most responsible path forward, we are saddened to miss the opportunity to greet fans throughout the state of Wisconsin. We are grateful for our fans’ understanding and patience as we navigate this difficult time and make tough choices to prioritize health and safety. As our communities weather the coronavirus outbreak, our thoughts are with our fans around the world who are grappling with illness, uncertainty and disruptions to their daily lives and routine.”

The Tailgate Tour promised to give 100 percent of its proceeds to area nonprofits in each host city. Upon its cancellation, the Packers organization announced it will still support the causes with a donation of $25,000 to the Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Packers are doing their part to aid the safety and security of all fans, even though the NFL season has yet to be affected. The team recently announced that it is extending the deadline for season ticket holders to submit payment. Those renewing their season ticket packages originally had until March 31 to complete their payment, while the teams’ annual Brown County drawing winners had a deadline of April 8. Now, both groups of ticket holders will have until June 1 to submit payment.