Packers Announce Raise In Ticket Prices For 2020 Season

After reaching the NFC Championship last season, the Packers revealed that they are raising their ticket prices in 2020. The team laid out its new pricing structure in invoices sent to season ticket holders this week. Regular season tickets will now cost between $1 and $7 more than in 2019, while preseason games will also see a price increase of $1 to $6 per ticket.

“This pricing increase continues our policy of keeping our prices just below the average ticket price in the NFL,” wrote Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy in a letter sent to season ticket holders. “We feel this continues to provide you an excellent value for the gameday experience at Lambeau Field, while also supporting our partner NFL teams through shared revenue.”

Fans will see the biggest price spike in endzone seats and between the 20-yard lines. The former now goes for $118, up from a cost of $111 last year, while the latter is now asking $149 as opposed to its 2019 price of $142.

While season ticket holders will see a bump in their invoices this year, they can secure special pricing on playoff tickets using the Packers’ Pay As We Play program. The method allows Green and Gold package ticket holders first dibs on tickets for a potential Wild Card home game. These playoff tickets are available for lower than their regular-season price, ranging from $106 to $134 each, depending on the section.

Green Bay is now the latest market to announce a hike in NFL tickets, following the likes of Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland and Philadelphia. In a reversal, the Broncos announced they are keeping their prices unchanged for the third time in four years after extending their playoff drought and facing low attendance.