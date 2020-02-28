Ticket Summit officials are confident that the trade show’s 2020 edition will be its biggest ever, as the event has already exceeded the total...

Ticket Summit officials are confident that the trade show’s 2020 edition will be its biggest ever, as the event has already exceeded the total number of passes sold for any prior year, according to event officials. With more than four months remaining before the event, which takes place at the Park MGM in Las Vegas from July 7-9, organizers are reckoning with the possibility they will need to turn late registrants away due to limits on capacity for the space available.

Credit for the early surge was given to the new pricing structure for 2020, which launched with a $199 mark for an all-access pass. Currently, passes are $299, though prices are set to be raised after March 1. “The response that we’ve seen this early has been unprecedented,” says Ticket Summit Corporate Planner Hannah Barnard. “Our goal is to present all the same networking opportunities and discussions surrounding innovation within the ticketing industry, but in a way that is affordable for all players involved. Our registration figures so far demonstrate that by keeping Ticket Summit budget-friendly, it will continue to be the leader in global ticket conferences.”

Ticket Summit has always operated on an “early-bird’ pass price discount model, with incremental increases throughout the year to get sales locked in, but the 2020 edition took it a step further with a record low. This was a deliberate attempt at “making for more inclusive access for ticketing professionals at all companies and sizes,” a press release issued in August said, “from industry titans to individual brokers just starting out.”

No content has yet been announced, but the event is expected to feature a variety of topics of interest related to both primary and secondary ticketing once again. Ticket Summit 2019 saw huge crowds for yet another year, with panels covering a variety of topics, including marketing, managing inventory, managing a brokerage, legislative issues, college sports, and more.

Event organizers also told TicketNews that nearly 2/3 of the booth space has been sold already, far ahead of the pace of prior events.