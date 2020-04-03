Season tickets to see the Ohio State Buckeyes, which includes tickets to all regular season games, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales...

Season tickets to see the Ohio State Buckeyes, which includes tickets to all regular season games, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data revealed.

While dozens of sporting events were called-off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, football season is still set to proceed as planned for now. In addition to the Buckeyes, the Advocare Classic game between Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans made the list for the match this September.

Garth Brooks’ Allegiant Stadium gig, Foo Fighters’ anniversary tour, and Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts were a hot commodity of the day. Artists like Andre Rieu, Journey, Kenny Chesney, New Kids On The Block, Kelly Clarkson, and Rammstein also sold well, along with Lady Gaga, Aventura, and Melanie Martinez.

Dave Chappelle’s comedy show and Hamilton‘s national tour were also among the day’s top events.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 3, 2020