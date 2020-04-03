Buckeyes Football Tops Thursday Best-Sellers
Top Events April 3, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Season tickets to see the Ohio State Buckeyes, which includes tickets to all regular season games, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data revealed.
While dozens of sporting events were called-off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, football season is still set to proceed as planned for now. In addition to the Buckeyes, the Advocare Classic game between Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans made the list for the match this September.
Garth Brooks’ Allegiant Stadium gig, Foo Fighters’ anniversary tour, and Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts were a hot commodity of the day. Artists like Andre Rieu, Journey, Kenny Chesney, New Kids On The Block, Kelly Clarkson, and Rammstein also sold well, along with Lady Gaga, Aventura, and Melanie Martinez.
Dave Chappelle’s comedy show and Hamilton‘s national tour were also among the day’s top events.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 3, 2020
- 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes Football Season Tickets — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
- Hamilton — Houston, TX @ Sarofim Hall
- Rammstein — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- Aventura — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
- Garth Brooks — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
- Rascal Flatts — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- Foo Fighters — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
- Melanie Martinez – Musician — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
- The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, & Joan Jett and The Blackhearts — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
- Journey & The Pretenders — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- Andre Rieu — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Foo Fighters — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
- Garth Brooks — Cincinnati, OH @ Paul Brown Stadium
- Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, & Old Dominion — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
- New Kids On The Block — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
- Rammstein — Landover, MD @ FedexField
- Kelly Clarkson — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater
- Advocare Classic: Alabama Crimson Tide v. USC Trojans — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- Lady Gaga — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
- Dave Chappelle — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.