Celtic Thunder, Pro Lacrosse Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Industry April 13, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Following its ongoing shutdown, Broadway productions are primed for a comeback with dozens of performances on sale today. Tomorrow’s listings, however, are much more condensed with only a handful of ticket opportunities available. Majority of the events are scheduled to take place in September or later amid the current pandemic halting live event industries.

The pre-sale listings feature Celtic Thunder in San Diego as the Irish vocal group prepares to embark on their aptly titled Ireland Tour. Joining them are a trio of events this December at Michigan’s Andiamo Celebrity Showroom. Famed tenor Pasquale Esposito will headline the venue on December 6 while Vegas showman Frankie Scinta rolls in for two shows the following week.

The general sale category is equally brief, with Premier Lacrosse League leading the way. The 2020 postseason was set to be in Columbus, Ohio this September that fans could snag tickets for Tuesday. However, with season currently postponed, it is unclear how the events will play out.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Celtic Thunder: IrelandHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoCA10/29/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Frankie ScintaAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI12/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Frankie ScintaAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI12/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Pasquale EspositoAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI12/06/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL05/14/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
Pll Columbus – Friday September 4 7:30pmMAPFRE StadiumColumbusOH09/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Pll Columbus – Saturday September 5 4:45pmMAPFRE StadiumColumbusOH09/05/2020 04:45 PMTMUSA
