Celtic Thunder, Pro Lacrosse Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Following its ongoing shutdown, Broadway productions are primed for a comeback with dozens of performances on sale today. Tomorrow’s listings, however, are much more...

Following its ongoing shutdown, Broadway productions are primed for a comeback with dozens of performances on sale today. Tomorrow’s listings, however, are much more condensed with only a handful of ticket opportunities available. Majority of the events are scheduled to take place in September or later amid the current pandemic halting live event industries.

The pre-sale listings feature Celtic Thunder in San Diego as the Irish vocal group prepares to embark on their aptly titled Ireland Tour. Joining them are a trio of events this December at Michigan’s Andiamo Celebrity Showroom. Famed tenor Pasquale Esposito will headline the venue on December 6 while Vegas showman Frankie Scinta rolls in for two shows the following week.

The general sale category is equally brief, with Premier Lacrosse League leading the way. The 2020 postseason was set to be in Columbus, Ohio this September that fans could snag tickets for Tuesday. However, with season currently postponed, it is unclear how the events will play out.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Celtic Thunder: Ireland Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego CA 10/29/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Frankie Scinta Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 12/11/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Frankie Scinta Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 12/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Pasquale Esposito Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 12/06/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale