Broadway Productions Inundate Upcoming Onsales

Broadway theaters will remain closed until early June, however, fans can plan on snagging tickets to beloved productions once the industry is likely to resume. Long-running shows like Wicked, The Lion King and Aladdin will all release tickets for performances slated in the late fall. Both The Lion King and Aladdin will be celebrated in an upcoming livestream benefit show marking the 25th anniversary of Disney On Broadway. Upon Broadway’s reopening, they have performances scheduled from September through November. Tickets for all fall performances will hit the market on Monday, April 13.

Perennial favorite Wicked is slated to visit Edmonton’s North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium when its tour resumes. Tickets for those Canadian shows make up the majority of upcoming pre-sale opportunities. Other events with tickets hitting the market include the Temptations & The Four Tops in Pennsylvania and Roseanne Barr in Washington.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday, April 11-13, 2020

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Celtic Thunder – Ireland Silver Legacy Casino Reno NV 11/06/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/13/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/14/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/15/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/16/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/13/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/15/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/16/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/17/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/18/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/19/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/20/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/21/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/22/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/21/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/22/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/12/2020 08:00 PM Touring

