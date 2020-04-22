Chinese Soccer Club Begins Constructing World’s Largest Stadium

China will soon become home to the world’s largest soccer-specific stadium. Guangzhou Evergrande of the Chinese Super League has begun construction on their massive...

China will soon become home to the world’s largest soccer-specific stadium. Guangzhou Evergrande of the Chinese Super League has begun construction on their massive 100,000-seat new stadium just as the country is lifting its lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus.

In addition to its gargantuan seating capacity, the stadium is also set to feature 168 VIP boxes, 16 VVIP boxes, areas set aside for players, media and FIFA, plus a unique exterior design made to look like a lotus flower. Construction of the project is estimated to cost $1.7 billion and is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande have begun construction on their new 100,000-seat stadium, at an estimated cost of $1.7 billion 🤯🌸 pic.twitter.com/AWXLuZNtxy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2020

“Evergrande Stadium will become a new world-class landmark comparable to the Sydney Opera House and Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and an important symbol of Chinese football to the world,” Evergrande real estate conglomerate president Xia Haijun said via ESPN. “We hope the stadium will host the opening ceremony of the 2023 Asian Cup.”

In addition to the costly new home of Guangzhou Evergrande, there are plans in place for Evergrande real estate to build three to five more stadiums throughout China in an effort to help the country become a potential World Cup host. Those venues are reportedly expected to seat between 80,000 and 100,000 soccer fans.

The 100,000-seat stadium will slightly edge out Barcelona’s Camp Nou in terms of capacity, as the Spanish venue can currently accommodate 99,354.

Guangzhou Evergrande, like most sports teams, have seen their season interrupted by the global pandemic. The Chinese Super League was supposed to begin its season in February but is in limbo for the time being.