Country Thunder Iowa Festival Postponed To September

The inaugural Iowa installment of the Country Thunder Music Festival has been postponed to the fall, joining a number of other locations to reschedule their dates due to COVID-19.

Country Thunder Iowa was set to take over Forest City on June 12-14 but has been rescheduled to Labor Day Weekend, September 4-6. The new dates will still feature the original lineup, consisting of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Old Dominion and Kane Brown, among others.

“By moving to Labor Day weekend, it gives us a chance to put on the kind of world-class event that we want to,” festival spokesman Gerry Krochak told local radio station KCMH Mix. “It’s gonna be a big first year for us in Iowa and you know the old saying ‘good things come to those who wait.’ We’re gonna wait a little longer.”

Country Thunder organizers already postponed multiple festival dates based on location. The 2020 events planned in Florida and Arizona will now get underway in October featuring headliners like Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, and Luke Combs, as well as Iowa headliner Brown. Country Thunder’s Canadian editions in Alberta and Saskatchewan remain scheduled for this summer along with the Wisconsin event planned for July 16-19.

While Country Thunder is working to put on a show this year, other country festivals have been forced to pull the plug, including Nashville’s CMA Fest and the inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest.