Live Nation Reveals Ticket Refund Plan For Postponed, Cancelled Shows

Following harsh backlash from fans, Live Nation updated its ticket-refund policies for cancelled or postponed events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the company – along with its subsidiary Ticketmaster – said it would only refund ticketholders for events that were cancelled or rescheduled, not postponed, within a 30-day window. However, dozens of shows are postponed, with no real reschedule date in sight. While fans lashed out at the company, U.S. representatives even wrote a scathing letter to the ticketing giant, putting the policy on blast, followed by a lawsuit from a consumer.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino took to Twitter following the criticism to share an updated policy.

“Fans, we hear you,” Rapino said in a tweet. “We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled. Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If new dates aren’t set in 60 days, you’ll be able to get a refund at that time.”

Live Nation now launched the “Ticket Refund Plan,” which offer options for cancelled or rescheduled shows in the U.S. and Canada. Per the new site, ticketholders will automatically receive refunds for cancelled events, and if the show is at a Live Nation venue, ticketholders have 30 days to opt in to receive a 150% credit to use toward buying future tickets.

On the other hand, if a show is rescheduled, tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show being announced. Ticketholders will begin to receive notification emails starting May 1. If the show is postponed, fans can receive a refund once the new date is announced, however, if 60 days has passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled date is announced, the 30-day window for refunds will be open at that time.

Those who choose to receive a credit for 150% of their purchase will also see Live Nation donate tickets to healthcare workers to “share the gift of live with those working on the front line through our Hero Nation program.” For each ticket originally purchased, Live Nation will donate one ticket.

All ticketholders will receive emails with their options beginning May 1, however, this does not apply to special events, third party rentals, or festivals.

For more information regarding the Ticket Refund Plan, visit Live Nation. To see the status of your Live Nation event, click here.