Sean Hannity, Yankees Gift Healthcare Workers Tickets

Healthcare workers on the front lines of hard-hit New York City can look forward to taking in a ball game once their hard work is done. As part of the Combat COVID-19 Challenge that has been popping up throughout social media, Fox News host Sean Hannity and the New York Yankees have donated 1,000 Yankee tickets to those in the healthcare field.

Hannity revealed his contribution of 500 tickets in a tweet, adding that he spoke with Yankees President Randy Levine who agreed to match the donation along with owner Hal Steinbrenner. Hannity was nominated to take part in the movement by Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt and then challenged President Trump’s son and daughter-in-law Eric and Lara Trump to take part.

Challenge met. I called my friend Randy Levine of the NY .@Yankees and purchased 500 Yankee Tkts for The Hero medical workers all over NY. Randy and Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees immediately donated 500 more tkts!! I now Challenge My friends

.@LaraLeaTrump and .@EricTrump https://t.co/YLQEMEMauY — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 26, 2020

Although baseball is on hold for the time being, healthcare workers have been promised their future fix through many kind acts. In addition to Hannity and the Yankees’ gesture to New York healthcare workers, rival Red Sox fans at a Boston hospital also got a warm surprise of lifetime season tickets on behalf of former first baseman David Ortiz.

The Combat COVID-19 Challenge was launched earlier this month as a bipartisan effort from Senators Ted Cruz and Kirsten Gillibrand to promote good deeds throughout communities and honor those working on the pandemic’s front lines. Politicians, media figures and more have taken part so far as the challenge continues.