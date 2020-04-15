Dark Star Orchestra Postpones Tour Dates, Dark Star Jubilee

Dark Star Orchestra has rescheduled the Dark Star Jubilee this spring to next year over coronavirus concerns. Originally, the trek was slated to take...

Dark Star Orchestra has rescheduled the Dark Star Jubilee this spring to next year over coronavirus concerns.

Originally, the trek was slated to take place throughout May, stopped in Washington, D.C., Port Chester, Boston, Buffalo, and Thornville. However, the tour had to be rescheduled, with the group noting “we hung in there as long as we could.”

“Unfortunately, we have to reschedule the Dark Star Jubilee for 2021, but in the spirit of delivering the 9th edition of The Jubilee as it was meant to be, we are thrilled and grateful that most of the bands have already committed to making the move with us,” the band said.

All 2020 Festival Tickets, Kids Tickets, and RV Passes will be honored for 2021. Those who are unable to attend will request a refund, which will be processed by May 22, 2020.

The dates have since been rescheduled, aside from gigs in New Jersey at Red Bank in Count Basie Center For The Arts and the McCarter Theatre in Princeton. Both shows have been outright cancelled and refunds will be given at point of purchase.

“Plowing forward in an effort to bring the music to your hometown as originally planned, we have successfully scheduled 21 of 24 shows,” the band said. “We postponed and rescheduled Spring Tour 1 a few weeks ago and now we have done the same for Spring Tour 2. Strange days indeed.”

See the full list of rescheduled dates below.

Dark Star Orchestra | Dark Star Jubilee Tour Dates 2021

Sun, Jul 12, 2021 — Penn’s Peak – Jim Thorpe, PA [original date 5/15]

Mon, Jul 13, 2021 — The Hamilton – Washington DC [original date 5/11]

Tue, Jul 14, 2021 — The Hamilton – Washington DC [original date 5/12]

Thu, Jul 16 , 2021 — The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY [original date 5/8]

Fri, Jul 17, 2021 — The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY [original date 5/9]

Sat, Jul 18, 2021 — The Wilbur – Boston, MA [original date 5/7]

Sun, Jul 19, 2021 — The Space At Westbury – Westbury, NY [original date 5/16]

TBA — Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY [original date 5/19]

Fri, May 28, 2021 — Dark Star Jubilee – Thornville, OH [original date 5/22/20]

Sat, May 29, 2021 — Dark Star Jubilee – Thornville, OH [original date 5/23/20]

Sun, May 30, 2021 — Dark Star Jubilee – Thornville, OH [original date 5/24/20]