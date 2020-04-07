Daughtry, WWE Lead Wednesday Tickets On Sale

The rockers of Daughtry headline the midweek batch of new ticket sale listings with a trio of upcoming dates in the mix. The band, featuring frontman Chris Daughtry of American Idol fame, will pay visits to Maine, North Carolina and Oklahoma later this year. Fans can snag tickets to each gig on Wednesday via exclusive pre-sale.
Joining Daughtry on the pre-sale agenda is WWE. The renowned organization will ship up to Boston’s TD Garden in late August for a handful of days. First on the schedule is a Friday Night Smackdown show, followed by Monday Night Raw. Additionally, more concerts are on the horizon for country star Gary Allen, Steve Earle & The Dukes plus Engelbert Humperdinck.
Wednesday’s general sale category is only occupied by one performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia, although the production has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Daughtry
|State Theatre
|Portland
|ME
|08/26/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Daughtry
|Piedmont Hall
|Greensboro
|NC
|08/09/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Daughtry
|Choctaw Grand Theater
|Durant
|OK
|10/02/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Engelbert Humperdinck
|Chevalier Theatre
|Medford
|MA
|10/02/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Gary Allan – Presented by Big Country 92.5
|The District
|SIOUX FALLS
|SD
|07/10/2020 08:00 PM
|ETIX
|Intocable – Percepcion Tour 2019
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring
|MD
|09/04/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Monday Night Raw
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/24/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Steve Earle & the Dukes
|Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
|Montgomery
|AL
|09/01/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE Friday Night SmackDown
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/21/2020 07:15 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two
|Princess Theatre
|Melbourne,
|IC
|04/08/2020 07:30 PM
|TMAU
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.