Daughtry, WWE Lead Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Onsales April 7, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Onsales488
The rockers of Daughtry headline the midweek batch of new ticket sale listings with a trio of upcoming dates in the mix. The band,... Daughtry, WWE Lead Wednesday Tickets On Sale

The rockers of Daughtry headline the midweek batch of new ticket sale listings with a trio of upcoming dates in the mix. The band, featuring frontman Chris Daughtry of American Idol fame, will pay visits to Maine, North Carolina and Oklahoma later this year. Fans can snag tickets to each gig on Wednesday via exclusive pre-sale.

Joining Daughtry on the pre-sale agenda is WWE. The renowned organization will ship up to Boston’s TD Garden in late August for a handful of days. First on the schedule is a Friday Night Smackdown show, followed by Monday Night Raw. Additionally, more concerts are on the horizon for country star Gary Allen, Steve Earle & The Dukes plus Engelbert Humperdinck.

Wednesday’s general sale category is only occupied by one performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia, although the production has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
DaughtryState TheatrePortlandME08/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryPiedmont HallGreensboroNC08/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryChoctaw Grand TheaterDurantOK10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Engelbert HumperdinckChevalier TheatreMedfordMA10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Gary Allan – Presented by Big Country 92.5The DistrictSIOUX FALLSSD07/10/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Intocable – Percepcion Tour 2019The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver SpringMD09/04/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Monday Night RawTD GardenBostonMA08/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Steve Earle & the DukesMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryAL09/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Friday Night SmackDownTD GardenBostonMA08/21/2020 07:15 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC04/08/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
