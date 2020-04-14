Daughtry, WWE Return To Midweek Onsales Lineup

LATEST
Wednesday has a brief, but notable list of new ticket sale opportunities available to fans. The day is logged only by pre-sales with no events becoming available to the general public given the industry’s uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. The rockers of Daughtry once again return to the discussion with pre-sales for a pair of upcoming shows in Boston and Ohio. Other notable concerts on the listings are Busta Rhymes in New York, Spanish rock duo Estopa in Miami and country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally in Montgomery.

Comic Rodney Carrington is releasing exclusive tickets for a pair of shows at L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The remainder of events take place in the Northeast as WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown in Boston returns to the listings along with a performance of Swan Lake from the Russian National Ballet in New Jersey.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Busta RhymesSony HallNew YorkNY07/18/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryThe WilburBostonMA08/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
DaughtryThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsOH08/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Estopa Tour Fuego 2020 EUAJames L Knight CenterMiamiFL11/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Mac McAnallyMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryAL11/15/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Rodney Carrington: LiveLAuberge Casino Resort – Lake CharlesLake CharlesLA07/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Rodney Carrington: LiveLAuberge Casino Resort – Lake CharlesLake CharlesLA07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Russian National Ballet – Swan LakeBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ02/28/2021 03:00 PMTMUSA
WWE Friday Night SmackDownTD GardenBostonMA08/21/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

N/A

