Daughtry, WWE Return To Midweek Onsales Lineup

Wednesday has a brief, but notable list of new ticket sale opportunities available to fans. The day is logged only by pre-sales with no...

Wednesday has a brief, but notable list of new ticket sale opportunities available to fans. The day is logged only by pre-sales with no events becoming available to the general public given the industry’s uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. The rockers of Daughtry once again return to the discussion with pre-sales for a pair of upcoming shows in Boston and Ohio. Other notable concerts on the listings are Busta Rhymes in New York, Spanish rock duo Estopa in Miami and country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally in Montgomery.

Comic Rodney Carrington is releasing exclusive tickets for a pair of shows at L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The remainder of events take place in the Northeast as WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown in Boston returns to the listings along with a performance of Swan Lake from the Russian National Ballet in New Jersey.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Busta Rhymes Sony Hall New York NY 07/18/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry The Wilbur Boston MA 08/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Daughtry The Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights OH 08/20/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Estopa Tour Fuego 2020 EUA James L Knight Center Miami FL 11/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Mac McAnally Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery AL 11/15/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Rodney Carrington: Live LAuberge Casino Resort – Lake Charles Lake Charles LA 07/17/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Rodney Carrington: Live LAuberge Casino Resort – Lake Charles Lake Charles LA 07/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Russian National Ballet – Swan Lake Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood NJ 02/28/2021 03:00 PM TMUSA WWE Friday Night SmackDown TD Garden Boston MA 08/21/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA

General Sale

N/A