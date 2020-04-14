Pearl Jam Postpone Additional Gigaton Tour Dates

Pearl Jam has pushed back even more dates on their anticipated Gigaton Tour. The rockers had previously postponed their North American tour leg set...

The entirety of the tour’s European leg has been pushed to 2021 as the region continues to grapple with the pandemic. It was originally set to begin in Germany June 23 and hit multiple cities over the course of a month. The band announced the postponement on social media with future plans.

“In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl Jam’s 2020 European tour dates have been postponed until June/July 2021,” the band wrote. “We are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able.”

Pearl Jam was one of the first artists to postpone their U.S. tour dates as the COVID-19 virus began to sweep the nation. Citing the toll the virus took on their native Seattle as one of the country’s early hot spots, Eddie Vedder and company announced their difficult decision to hold off on touring just as they were prepping to release their new album Gigaton.

“As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” the band tweeted last month. “Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.”

A notable stop on the European leg of the Gigaton Tour was London’s BST Hyde Park 2020. That event, which was also to feature Taylor Swift, Post Malone and more, was recently cancelled as the U.K. has logged nearly 100,000 COVID-19 cases, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles.