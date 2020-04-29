Delaware State Fair Cancels 2020 Concert Series

The Delaware State Fair is still scheduled as planned this summer, but will go on without one notable aspect. This year’s renowned concert series...

The Delaware State Fair is still scheduled as planned this summer, but will go on without one notable aspect. This year’s renowned concert series at the M&T Bank Grandstand on the fairgrounds in Dover has been cancelled due to coronavirus crowd concerns.

Officials made the call to nix the 8-date concert series originally scheduled for July 23-31, as well as the June 13 Roots and Boots Tour date as part of the Quillen Arena concert series.

“After all options were weighed, we made the difficult decision to cancel the Q-Series concert in June and all the M&T Bank Grandstand concerts and shows scheduled during this year’s Fair,” reads an official statement on the fair’s website. “Despite the cancellations of the Fairtime and Q-Series concerts and shows, please be aware that we are still planning to conduct the 2020 Fair. We are committed to delivering a Fair of some kind in late July, within the parameters of what Delaware Gov. John Carney and public health officials consider to be safe.”

The 2020 Delaware State Fair was set to welcome music stars like Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Becky G, Hank Williams and TobyMac, as well as comedian Jim Gaffigan. The series also included a staging of the family-friendly Blippi The Musical and booked a demolition derby for the final night of the series.

Those who already purchased tickets for any portion of either concert series will receive a full refund by May 29. They also have the option to donate their ticket funds to the Delaware State Fair as a tax-deductible contribution, which will go specifically towards exhibitors participating in this year’s Junior Livestock Auction. This refund donation option is available to purchasers until May 8.