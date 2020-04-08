LATEST
Fall Concerts Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale Fall Concerts Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Onsales April 8, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, concerts and other events are increasingly scarce in the upcoming weeks. However, there are still events scheduled in the latter half of the year with tickets hitting the market. Thursday will see primarily fall concerts heading on sale both through exclusive pre-sale and general sale opportunities.

In the pre-sale category, a diverse mix of artists make up the brief listings. Country crooner Chase Rice will release select tickets for his August gig in Glen Allen, Virginia, while rockers Pat Benetar, Neil Giraldo, Steve Earle and Los Lobos will combine for additional East Coast shows. Humorist and motivational speaker Jeanne Robertson rounds out the pre-sale listings with a show planned in Kalamazoo this October.

The general public can snatch tickets to see vocalist Chris Botti in Napa while famed group The Zombies are releasing tickets for their Ojai, California show.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, April 9, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Chase RiceInnsbrook After HoursGlen AllenVA08/15/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Pat Benatar & Neil GiraldoHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ08/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Steve Earl & The Dukes and Los LobosInnsbrook After HoursGlen AllenVA09/04/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Jeanne RobertsonKalamazoo State TheatreKalamazooMI10/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Chris BottiJaM Cellars BallroomNapaCA07/24/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Chris BottiJaM Cellars BallroomNapaCA07/24/2020 09:30 PMTMUSA
The ZombiesThe Libbey BowlOjaiCA09/04/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Day of Show Skip the Line – Jeanne Robertson – Good 10/10/2020 OnlyKalamazoo State TheatreKalamazooMI10/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Geoff Tate Empire 30th Anniversary Tour: Empire And Rage For OrderAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL12/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC04/09/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL05/09/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
