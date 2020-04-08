Fall Concerts Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, concerts and other events are increasingly scarce in the upcoming weeks. However, there are still events scheduled in the...

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, concerts and other events are increasingly scarce in the upcoming weeks. However, there are still events scheduled in the latter half of the year with tickets hitting the market. Thursday will see primarily fall concerts heading on sale both through exclusive pre-sale and general sale opportunities.

In the pre-sale category, a diverse mix of artists make up the brief listings. Country crooner Chase Rice will release select tickets for his August gig in Glen Allen, Virginia, while rockers Pat Benetar, Neil Giraldo, Steve Earle and Los Lobos will combine for additional East Coast shows. Humorist and motivational speaker Jeanne Robertson rounds out the pre-sale listings with a show planned in Kalamazoo this October.

The general public can snatch tickets to see vocalist Chris Botti in Napa while famed group The Zombies are releasing tickets for their Ojai, California show.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, April 9, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Chase Rice Innsbrook After Hours Glen Allen VA 08/15/2020 06:00 PM ETIX Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank NJ 08/04/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Steve Earl & The Dukes and Los Lobos Innsbrook After Hours Glen Allen VA 09/04/2020 06:00 PM ETIX Jeanne Robertson Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo MI 10/10/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale